Piper Sandler Boosts Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $215.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bill.com from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bill.com to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $240.24.
Bill.com Trading Up 16.7 %
NYSE:BILL opened at $174.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 2.26. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.
Insider Transactions at Bill.com
In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 938 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $117,099.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,301.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,847 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $820,681.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,177,072.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 938 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $117,099.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,968,212. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bill.com
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Bill.com during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 91.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 540.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bill.com
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
