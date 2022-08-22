Polaris Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Polaris Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hercules Capital worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 19,566 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth $16,938,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,871,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,826,000 after buying an additional 396,491 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 882,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,947,000 after buying an additional 12,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HTGC traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.49. The stock had a trading volume of 11,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,020. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average of $16.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.01 and a beta of 1.36. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $72.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.80%. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,272.84%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HTGC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital to $15.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

