Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $186.27 Million Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Polaris Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,483,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 291,500 shares during the period. Infosys makes up about 5.9% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $186,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 16.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,541,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,855,349,000 after buying an additional 10,570,026 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Infosys by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 65,512,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753,476 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Infosys by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,561,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511,264 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in Infosys by 235.2% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 2,321,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Infosys by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,626,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,006 shares during the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INFY stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,410,313. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The company has a market cap of $82.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.75.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.171 dividend. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.28%.

INFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

