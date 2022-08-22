Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $42.78 Million Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Polaris Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of M&T Bank worth $42,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,102,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.71.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded down $3.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $185.20. 3,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.08. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.61%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $243,552.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,798 shares of company stock valued at $5,414,583 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.