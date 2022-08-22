Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $49.03 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Polaris Capital Management LLC cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,900 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of FedEx worth $49,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.9% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 17,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in FedEx by 0.5% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. increased its position in FedEx by 3.8% during the first quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in FedEx by 13.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 63,824 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $14,768,000 after buying an additional 7,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 3.8% during the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on FDX. UBS Group set a $312.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.50.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $6.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $225.26. The company had a trading volume of 19,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.48. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $271.85. The firm has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

