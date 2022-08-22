Polaris Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Polaris Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 233,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,487 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up approximately 1.8% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $56,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 3,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.1 %

GD traded down $2.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $238.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,644. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.22. The company has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $188.64 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.71.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

