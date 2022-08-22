Polaris Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

Polaris Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Superior Group of Companies worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 23,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 55,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC increased its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 99,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Superior Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ SGC traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.38. The stock had a trading volume of 572 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,507. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.28). Superior Group of Companies had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.95 million. Analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.32%.

Superior Group of Companies Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

Recommended Stories

