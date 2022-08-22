Polaris Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,289 Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,547. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $176.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.15. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RRX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.60.

Insider Transactions at Regal Rexnord

In related news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total value of $158,096.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.