Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 11,400 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Polaris Capital Management LLC cut its position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of OFG Bancorp worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $6,362,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $4,718,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after acquiring an additional 83,816 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $1,412,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,060,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $28.66. 999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,231. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.20.

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 25.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on OFG Bancorp to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com cut OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

In other OFG Bancorp news, COO Ganesh Kumar sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $89,016.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

