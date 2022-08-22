Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 31,900 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Polaris Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,203,686 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,900 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $19,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 48,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BRKL traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $13.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,053. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.67.

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 10.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

Separately, Compass Point dropped their target price on Brookline Bancorp to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

