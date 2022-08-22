Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 6,500 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Polaris Capital Management LLC cut its position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Elevance Health makes up 2.1% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Elevance Health worth $65,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 21.9% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 20.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 41.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $225,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.7 %

Elevance Health stock traded up $8.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $512.13. 10,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,986. Elevance Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.43 and a 52-week high of $533.68. The company has a market capitalization of $122.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $475.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $481.64.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ELV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Elevance Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.80.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

Featured Stories

