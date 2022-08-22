Polaris Share (POLA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.44 Million

Polaris Share (POLA) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Polaris Share has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. Polaris Share has a market cap of $5.44 million and $155,791.00 worth of Polaris Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polaris Share coin can currently be bought for $0.0343 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polaris Share Profile

Polaris Share’s genesis date was June 15th, 2020. Polaris Share’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,401,916 coins. Polaris Share’s official Twitter account is @Polarishare.

Polaris Share Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polaris service is the distributed trading system of incentive knowledge, the system which connects knowledge producers and users. This project enables knowledge producers to earn rewards and users to get higher quality knowledge with lower costs by evaluating the value of knowledge and trading knowledge beyond simply document-sharing services. The biggest advantage of PolarisShare is that it provides incentives according to the extent of each user's contribution and induces a user-centered voluntary and active ecosystem. It provides an environment where knowledge professionals can produce documents on specific topics and share or sell them at free or low transaction fees. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polaris Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polaris Share should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polaris Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

