Polker Market Cap Tops $816,349.33 (PKR)

Polker (PKR) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Polker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Polker has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. Polker has a total market capitalization of $816,349.33 and approximately $164,155.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004740 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00786093 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polker Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,737,991 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR.

Buying and Selling Polker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using US dollars.

