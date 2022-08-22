PooCoin Price Up 6.7% This Week (POOCOIN)

PooCoin (POOCOIN) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 21st. One PooCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PooCoin has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. PooCoin has a market cap of $1.19 million and $13,768.00 worth of PooCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00772327 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About PooCoin

PooCoin’s total supply is 5,088,921 coins. PooCoin’s official Twitter account is @poocoin_token.

