Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Position Trimmed by Stewart Asset Management LLC

Stewart Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 92.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30,023 shares during the quarter. Pool accounts for 0.5% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 52.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Pool by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 142.9% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Pool by 203.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $380.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $364.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.56. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.14 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $446.80.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

