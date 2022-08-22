Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Shares Bought by Bard Associates Inc.

Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 160,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 74,805 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 279.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $4,435,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 31,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Postal Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSTL traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,960. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $297.96 million, a P/E ratio of 124.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.62. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 715.44%.

In other news, Director Patrick R. Donahoe bought 3,055 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $50,254.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PSTL. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.