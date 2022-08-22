PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $155.18.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $131.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.07. PPG Industries has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $177.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

