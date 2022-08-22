Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.28

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 60 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.
Provident Financial Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.42.
Provident Financial Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0536 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.04%.
Provident Financial Company Profile
Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn segments. It offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.
