PUTinCoin Trading Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (PUT)

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 22nd. During the last week, PUTinCoin has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PUTinCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. PUTinCoin has a market cap of $1.06 million and $632.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PUTinCoin

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official message board for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org/forum. PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PUTinCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

