QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ) & Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Financial Analysis

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) and QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Westaim has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QHSLab has a beta of -1.72, suggesting that its share price is 272% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Westaim and QHSLab’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westaim $2.36 million 119.22 $28.21 million $0.06 33.17 QHSLab $1.41 million 1.23 -$770,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Westaim has higher revenue and earnings than QHSLab.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Westaim and QHSLab, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westaim 0 0 0 0 N/A QHSLab 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Westaim shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Westaim shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 74.2% of QHSLab shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Westaim and QHSLab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westaim 139.52% 4.45% 3.84% QHSLab -76.44% -0.71% -0.17%

Summary

Westaim beats QHSLab on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, and hedge funds. The firm seeks to provide long term capital to businesses operating in the global financial services industry. It typically acquires controlling interests in businesses. The firm seeks to acquire debt, equity, or derivative securities of both public and private companies. It invests with the objective of providing its shareholders with capital appreciation and real wealth preservation. The firm seeks to provide its portfolio companies with advisory services including, but not limited to, advice on capital allocation, financing strategy, performance measurement and merger and acquisition support. It also seeks to partner with like-minded providers of third party capital to help supplement the firm's own capital, when completing acquisitions. The firm generally seeks to hold its investments for seven to 15 years. The Westaim Corporation was founded in 1996 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About QHSLab

QHSLab, Inc., a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It also develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine. In addition, the company provides quality health score lab expert system (QHSLab), a cloud-based SaaS system, which provides physicians and healthcare organizations with the ability to capture and store patient information electronically in a secure database; and distributes AllergiEnd, a diagnostic related product and allergen immunotherapy treatments to primary care physicians. Its products are designed to promote prevention, early detection, management, and reversal of chronic diseases. The company was formerly known as USA Equities Corp. and changed its name to QHSLab, Inc. in April 2022. QHSLab, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Medical License Factory, LLC. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

