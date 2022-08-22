Railgun Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $655,498.00 (RAIL)

Railgun (RAIL) traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Railgun has a market cap of $42.24 million and approximately $655,498.00 worth of Railgun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Railgun coin can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00003439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Railgun has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,318.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003846 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00129667 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00033196 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00073697 BTC.

About Railgun

Railgun (RAIL) is a coin. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. Railgun’s total supply is 57,500,000 coins. Railgun’s official Twitter account is @railgun_project.

Buying and Selling Railgun

According to CryptoCompare, “Railgun is a collection of smart contracts that verify zero-knowledge proofs, allowing users to make send or receive transactions without revealing any assets, amounts, or identities and interact with smart contracts such as those used for DEX trading, yield farming and other dApps (decentralized Apps), in much the same way. Telegram “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Railgun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Railgun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Railgun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

