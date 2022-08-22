Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $11.02, but opened at $10.44. Rani Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 28 shares.

Specifically, Director Mir A. Imran sold 80,252 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $853,881.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on RANI shares. Wedbush started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rani Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Rani Therapeutics Trading Down 5.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rani Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rani Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. 2.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.