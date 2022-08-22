Rari Governance Token (RGT) Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Rari Governance Token (RGT) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Rari Governance Token has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Rari Governance Token coin can currently be bought for $5.22 or 0.00024371 BTC on major exchanges. Rari Governance Token has a total market cap of $65.08 million and $180,746.00 worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Rari Governance Token

Rari Governance Token (RGT) is a coin. Rari Governance Token’s total supply is 12,485,048 coins and its circulating supply is 12,471,977 coins. Rari Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @RetailGlobalNow and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rari Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@raricapital. The official website for Rari Governance Token is rari.capital.

Buying and Selling Rari Governance Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Rari Capital was founded upon a principle whereby yield could be generated without speculation, and instead: utilization. Rari Capital is managed by the RGT token, which manages governance over all of the Rari Protocol, a DeFi robo-advisor for maximizing yield.‍The Rari Protocol is pursuing a DeFi Manifest Destiny of sorts. Yield aggregation is just the start…tranches, fuse, governance and a hell of a lot more are coming soon–we are working to build Finance 2.0. “

