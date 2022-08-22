Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 34,608 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,429,549 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,608 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Visa worth $317,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $16,496,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,896 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 31,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 720,832 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $156,212,000 after acquiring an additional 120,301 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Visa Price Performance

Visa Dividend Announcement

Shares of V traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $210.29. 19,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,807,051. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.81 and a 200-day moving average of $210.13. The stock has a market cap of $397.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.