Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 40,163 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,497,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,163 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $401,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

IJH stock traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $253.64. 23,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,992. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.93.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

