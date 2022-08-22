Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,442,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 344,681 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.55% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $179,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $115.32. 15,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,538,900. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.01 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.76.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

