Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $205.32 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,688,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,970 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.58% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $205,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $557,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $718,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 42,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 113.1% in the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $1.23 on Monday, reaching $68.45. The stock had a trading volume of 27,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,196. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.62 and a 1-year high of $85.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.25.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

