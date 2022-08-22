Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $226.94 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,045,315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 182,596 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Medtronic worth $226,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,974,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,033,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,381 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,408,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,697,477,000 after acquiring an additional 217,800 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,624,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,494,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,320,796,000 after acquiring an additional 321,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MDT traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.16. The company had a trading volume of 44,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,956,845. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.13. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $86.70 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $126.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.13.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.