Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 561,069 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,532 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.23% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $140,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD traded down $4.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $237.05. 19,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,584,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.25. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $143.63 and a 52-week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.81 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $8.57 dividend. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.46%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 11.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PXD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $339.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Stories

