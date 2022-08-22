Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,333,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,051 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $199,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,113,000 after buying an additional 37,686 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 287,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,425,000 after purchasing an additional 107,185 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 44,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 22,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 217,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,934,000 after purchasing an additional 25,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.2 %

MPC stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.26. 26,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,379,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.79 and a one year high of $114.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.04.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.72 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

