Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 27,695 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,654,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,695 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.39% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $1,102,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,699,000 after acquiring an additional 162,570 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,109,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,490,000 after acquiring an additional 385,085 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,910 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,702,114,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,319,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $5.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $382.43. 52,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,494,875. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $382.68.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.