Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 517,508 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,919,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517,508 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 0.7% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $381,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,603,398 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.63.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.