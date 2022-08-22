Raymond James Trims LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) Target Price to $4.00

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on LMDX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on LumiraDx from $15.25 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of LumiraDx in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Get LumiraDx alerts:

LumiraDx Stock Up 5.0 %

LumiraDx stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. LumiraDx has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $11.09. The firm has a market cap of $57.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LumiraDx

LumiraDx Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LumiraDx during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LumiraDx during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in LumiraDx during the second quarter valued at $80,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LumiraDx during the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in shares of LumiraDx in the second quarter valued at about $163,000.

(Get Rating)

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LumiraDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LumiraDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.