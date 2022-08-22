RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP) VP Richard J. Edwards Sells 13,000 Shares

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP – Get Rating) VP Richard J. Edwards sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $3,291,210.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,583.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

ROLLP traded down $2.27 on Monday, reaching $120.73. The stock had a trading volume of 40,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,022. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $81.01 and a 12-month high of $127.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.63.

RBC Bearings Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLLP. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 408,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,974,000 after purchasing an additional 99,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,677,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,332,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,944,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 23.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 177,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

