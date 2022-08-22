Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Camden Property Trust (CPT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT):

8/18/2022 – Camden Property Trust had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Capital One Financial Co..

8/18/2022 – Camden Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $149.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2022 – Camden Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $143.00 to $158.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Camden Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $150.00.

8/1/2022 – Camden Property Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – Camden Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/4/2022 – Camden Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $160.00.

6/27/2022 – Camden Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $170.00 to $142.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/24/2022 – Camden Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $153.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/24/2022 – Camden Property Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $160.00 to $149.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded down $3.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $139.20. 527,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.76. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $125.17 and a twelve month high of $180.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.46.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.