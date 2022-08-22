Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE: PEG) recently:

8/21/2022 – Public Service Enterprise Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/18/2022 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $81.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/13/2022 – Public Service Enterprise Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/9/2022 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $69.00.

8/3/2022 – Public Service Enterprise Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/3/2022 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/18/2022 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $66.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $73.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE PEG traded down $1.55 on Monday, hitting $67.85. 2,179,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,632,298. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of -34.62, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -110.20%.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $673,032.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,158,405.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $673,032.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,539 shares in the company, valued at $31,158,405.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $69,300.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,525. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,864,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,643,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,145,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,629 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,749,000 after buying an additional 1,363,974 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 48.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,089,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,802,000 after buying an additional 1,341,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 181.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,016,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,549,000 after buying an additional 1,300,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.