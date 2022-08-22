ReddCoin (RDD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3,323.00

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 51.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. ReddCoin has a market cap of $9.91 million and $3,323.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,277.49 or 1.00082837 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00051142 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00217745 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00130509 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00232836 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00055061 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005344 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

