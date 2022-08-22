Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.8% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.18% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $138,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,423,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christine A. Poon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.91, for a total transaction of $9,313,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,343.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,435 shares of company stock worth $31,663,304 over the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $618.36 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $747.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $599.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $637.44.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $27.97 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $698.35.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

