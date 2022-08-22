Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

RGA has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.27.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $129.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.00. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $132.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.60%.

In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $357,908.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,189.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,625,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,816,000 after purchasing an additional 19,871 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,917,000 after purchasing an additional 108,922 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,113,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,337,000 after purchasing an additional 30,545 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,904,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,511,000 after purchasing an additional 52,265 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,553,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,230,000 after purchasing an additional 43,990 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

