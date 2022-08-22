Reviewing APA (NASDAQ:APA) & Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ)

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) and Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.1% of APA shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of APA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Lonestar Resources US shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares APA and Lonestar Resources US’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets APA 32.57% 622.55% 17.83% Lonestar Resources US N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio APA $7.99 billion 1.50 $973.00 million $8.89 4.14 Lonestar Resources US $116.23 million 0.01 -$118.86 million N/A N/A

This table compares APA and Lonestar Resources US’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

APA has higher revenue and earnings than Lonestar Resources US.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for APA and Lonestar Resources US, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score APA 0 3 11 1 2.87 Lonestar Resources US 0 0 0 0 N/A

APA presently has a consensus target price of $50.13, indicating a potential upside of 36.25%. Given APA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe APA is more favorable than Lonestar Resources US.

Summary

APA beats Lonestar Resources US on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines. APA Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 53,831 net acres in Texas counties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. On September 30, 2020, Lonestar Resources US Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

