Reviewing Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) & Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS)

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) and Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Aytu BioPharma and Keros Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioPharma -120.24% -41.97% -19.69% Keros Therapeutics N/A -35.12% -33.24%

Volatility & Risk

Aytu BioPharma has a beta of -0.42, suggesting that its share price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keros Therapeutics has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

11.5% of Aytu BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of Keros Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Aytu BioPharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.0% of Keros Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Aytu BioPharma and Keros Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aytu BioPharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Keros Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Aytu BioPharma presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,907.17%. Keros Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $100.00, suggesting a potential upside of 175.71%. Given Aytu BioPharma’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aytu BioPharma is more favorable than Keros Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aytu BioPharma and Keros Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioPharma $65.63 million 0.16 -$58.29 million ($4.13) -0.07 Keros Therapeutics $20.10 million 43.36 -$58.74 million ($3.31) -10.96

Aytu BioPharma has higher revenue and earnings than Keros Therapeutics. Keros Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aytu BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Keros Therapeutics beats Aytu BioPharma on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aytu BioPharma

Aytu Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company offers Adzenys XR-ODT for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients from 6 years and older; Cotempla XR-ODT for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 to 17 years old; and Adzenys ER, an oral suspension for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 years and older. It also provides Karbinal ER, a carbinoxamine oral suspension for the treatment of seasonal and perennial allergies; Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor prescription supplements for infants and children for the treatment of fluoride deficiency; Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia. The company was formerly known as Aytu BioScience, Inc. and changed its name to Aytu Biopharma, Inc. in March 2021. Aytu Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis. It is also developing small molecule product candidate KER-047 that is being developed for the treatment of anemia, and is currently in Phase 1 clinical trial; and KER-012, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat disorders associated with bone loss, such as osteoporosis and osteogenesis imperfecta, and for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

