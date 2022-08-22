Rise (RISE) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges

Rise (RISE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Rise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rise has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Rise has a total market capitalization of $166,378.05 and approximately $29.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EverRise (RISE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00044024 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Rise

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 201,925,778 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rise’s official website is rise.vision. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision.

Buying and Selling Rise

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

