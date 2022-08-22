Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM) Shares Acquired by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RITM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,520,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,121,000 after buying an additional 1,679,722 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 167.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,932,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,702,000 after buying an additional 1,211,245 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 1,507.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,259,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,826,000 after buying an additional 1,180,866 shares during the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,733,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,988,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,836,000 after purchasing an additional 758,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RITM shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

RITM stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,612,803. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rithm Capital Corporation has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.38.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corporation will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.25%.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

