RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC reduced its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Enbridge by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,595,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $883,048,000 after buying an additional 2,164,782 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,713,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $846,527,000 after buying an additional 3,303,114 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Enbridge by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,831,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $775,726,000 after buying an additional 481,925 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $676,148,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 46.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,818,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,801,000 after buying an additional 4,054,557 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE ENB traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.98. 98,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,226,064. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.46.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.