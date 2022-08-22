RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Purchases 185 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYR stock traded down $1.53 on Monday, reaching $99.13. 137,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,260,059. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.98 and a 200-day moving average of $100.23. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $86.57 and a one year high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

