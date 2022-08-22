Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Receives $16.26 Average PT from Brokerages

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Robinhood Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities cut Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $170,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 426,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,637,251.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 118,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $1,075,019.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 370,766 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,970.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $170,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 426,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,251.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,457 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,212 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HOOD opened at $9.26 on Monday. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 221.99%. The company had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Read More

