Ron Bentsur Acquires 14,426 Shares of Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Stock

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) CEO Ron Bentsur purchased 14,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.58 per share, with a total value of $123,775.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,002,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,760,669.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ron Bentsur also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 11th, Ron Bentsur purchased 19,669 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $165,219.60.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Ron Bentsur purchased 300 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.82 per share, with a total value of $3,546.00.

On Friday, June 24th, Ron Bentsur acquired 400 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $4,872.00.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Ron Bentsur acquired 100 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,310.00.

On Thursday, May 26th, Ron Bentsur purchased 500 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $7,950.00.

Nuvectis Pharma Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.25. 17 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,070. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $20.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33.

Nuvectis Pharma ( NASDAQ:NVCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVCT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Nuvectis Pharma from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCT. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000.

Nuvectis Pharma Company Profile

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. It develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate to inhibit the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

