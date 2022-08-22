Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.06

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.06 and last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 1323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

ROYMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 240 ($2.90) in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 632 ($7.64) to GBX 360 ($4.35) in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 575 ($6.95) to GBX 480 ($5.80) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $371.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.2698 per share. This is an increase from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.91%.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

