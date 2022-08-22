RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Trading Down 11.6% This Week

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $21,243.70 or 1.00043349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $66.13 million and $6,246.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002531 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,113 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

