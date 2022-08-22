Rublix 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $244.00 (RBLX)

Rublix (RBLX) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Rublix has a market cap of $510,834.33 and $244.00 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rublix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rublix has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004733 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001610 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002144 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.83 or 0.00784877 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Rublix
Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 coins. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @RublixDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rublix is blog.rublix.io. The Reddit community for Rublix is /r/Rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rublix’s official website is rublix.io.
Rublix Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Rublix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rublix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.